Pyramid Hill introduces new program for families

General Admission to the park is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Pyramid Hill members and children ages 5 and under are free.

Family Fun on the Hill will kick-off from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with Magic on the Hill in front of Abracadabra. During Magic on the Hill, magicians Charlie Cadabra and Tom Bemmes will entertain audiences with their magical acts with help from a rabbit friend. Kids will also have a chance to do a magic-themed activity by building a magic wheel of their own, which they can take home.

“They are going to start with a half-an-hour of close-up magic. They are going to walk around the overlook patio, where the event will take place, and perform magic for everybody,” Robinson said.

Then, the magicians will take the stage at 6:30, starting with Bemmes, and after a short break, Cadabra will perform. The performances will end with a session, where guests will have a chance to come up and pet Cadabra’s rabbit.

From 1 to 3 p.m. July 17, Duebbie Queens Ice Cream Truck will be at the Pyramid Hill Grand Pavilion for an Ice Cream Social on the Hill. Each guest will receive a free ice cream cone. Plus, a performance from Steelband Bacchanal will help to bring a fun vacation vibe to the event. With the band’s Caribbean tunes, and the help of Pyramid Hill’s iconic statue, “Melinda on the Beach,” guests will feel like they are on the beach, right in Hamilton.

“I’m excited about the variety of things that are coming. We have so many things lined up that it’s just going to be fun to see who shows up on what night, and how everybody reacts to it. Each event is going to be jam-packed with activities and entertainment, so I’m thrilled to be able to bring these fun events to the community,” Robinson said.

From 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fri., July 22, Pyramid Hill will host Let’s Go Fly a Kite on the Hill, where guests can fly a kite and watch a movie. Guests can bring kites to the Grand Pavilion Statue Garden and soar the skies. Once it’s dark, guests will watch a classic Disney movie. Go to pyramidhill.org/familyfunonthehill2022 for more details about each of the movies.

Another highlight of Family Fun on the Hill will include Meteor Night on the Hill on Fri., Aug. 12 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Guests will stay up late to observe a meteor shower and watch a space-themed movie.

There will also be a Game Night on the Hill with board games and a board-game adventure film from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16. For a complete line-up of events and activities, and other details, go to pyramidhill.org/familyfunonthehill2022.

“We wanted to bring a variety to Family Fun on the Hill, so we could have something for everybody,” Robinson said. “This is something we can all enjoy as a community.”

Guests may bring low-to-the-ground foldable chairs, blankets and sleeping bags.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. For adults, a bar will be open on movie nights and concessions will be for sale with soda and other non-alcoholic beverages, light snacks and candy.

Email Zach Robinson at zrobinson@pyramidhill.org, or call (513) 868-8336 with any questions. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum is located at 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road in Hamilton. If events are postponed due to weather, movie dates will be re-scheduled within two weeks of the original date. Watch for the fall line-up to be announced at a future date.