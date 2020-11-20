PUCO chairman resigns after FBI raids his house

Attorney Sam Randazzo resigned as chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, just five days after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his Columbus condo.
“He indicated to me that he felt that in regard to recent events that have occurred — the FBI search of his home coupled with the SEC filing yesterday — that he would going forward be a distraction from the work of the PUCO,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday. “So, I thank him for his service very much.”
Randazzo could not be immediately reached for comment.
Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. told the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday that in early 2019 the company paid $4 million to terminate a consulting contract with someone who was subsequently appointed as an Ohio utility regulator.
DeWine appointed Randazzo to lead the PUCO in February 2019 and the Ohio Senate confirmed him in April 2019. The filing with the SEC did not specifically name Randazzo as the recipient of the $4 million.