Proposed Wawa location in Middletown under consideration by city council tonight

The request to Middletown City County by Jonathan Wocher of McBride Dale Clarion, a planning and consulting firm based in Cincinnati, is on behalf of Troutman Dams Commercial Real Estate, which is based out of Chicago. Troutman Dams is the proposed developer for the project, and McBride Dale Clarion is the proposed planner.

The current owner of the property, Kevin Sanz, president of Orion Real Estate Group based out of Miami, Fl., wrote a letter of support for the proposed Wawa.

Orion Real Estate Group acquired the property in 2020 as a “passive investment” and for “certain tax planning purposes.”

Wawa is known for its family-like atmosphere, built-to-order fresh food, competitive fuel pricing, community devotion and emotional connection with customers. There are over 1,000 Wawa stores in six states and the District of Columbia with 45,000 associates.

The average store investment for a Wawa is $7 million, with over $2 million going to local contractor fees, $250,000 to local worker fees and $50,000 to local landscaper fees.

The building on the property that is not currently in use was built in 2008 and has a total of 13,145 square feet. That building is to be demolished.

The proposal is to construct the convenience store to be 6,372-square feet with a food service drive-up pickup window — there will no be an option to order food in the pickup lane. The fuel sales will include six double-sided fuel dispenser islands with a canopy.

The business will be in operation 24 hours a day with approximately 40 employees, according to documents.

City Planner Claire Fetters said staff has recommended city council deny the proposal because the acreage is too small to meet the planned development acreage criteria, it is a utilization of the planned development district to spot zone the property to allow for a use that is prohibited in the current zoning district and the comprehensive plan calls for other uses and vision for the property.

Also noted in the staff recommendation for denial is the potential for the over-saturation of retail fuel establishments in the vicinity of the proposed site. There is a BP gas station on the northeast intersection of Commerce and Ohio 122, approximately 650 feet from the proposed Wawa site. Another gas station would have a negative impact on the future development, according to staff.

Wocher referred to a Wawa as a “restaurant with fuel sales.” He said the store will not have a trucking clientele and the drive-up window does not “stack” vehicles with it. There is no menu board for ordering as orders are placed with an app and customers arrive for pickup at the designated time.

Planned are 40 parking spaces for those who are walk in customers and decorative fencing and landscaping are also part of the plan.

Wawa has a strong reputation and a following in “made-to-order food.” beginning in the Mid-Atlantic coast, with now more than 1,000 stores.

With the development ongoing at Renaissance Pointe and neighboring hospitals, Wocher said they feel confident in the suitability of the project.

“The 40 jobs that are proposed will complement the city and the quality of food we are providing will be a complement to what is is existing and happening,” Wocher said of the $7 million investment in the city.

The Middletown City Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 in the City Council chambers at One Donham Plaza.

Lauren Pack contributed to this story.