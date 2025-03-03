Proposed change in West Chester Twp. would allow short-term rentals like Airbnb, Vrbo in specific zones

The proposed changes are part of a two-year process that updates the township’s zoning resolution, comprehensive land used plan, and property maintenance code. Trustees got their first view of the changes during a recent work session.

“Going into this project we knew the code was going to get a major overhaul and we wanted to bring the land use plan along,” said Liz Fields, a planner with consultants McBride Dale Clarion.

The new code defines facilities for the dispensing, cultivating, and processing of marijuana but does not permit them in any districts, said Katy Kanelopoulos, the township’s director of community development.

Incorporated into the zoning resolution is the township’s new branding, easier to understand graphics, tables, illustrations, updated demographic information, future land use, and connectivity.

The land use map was also update to reflect current and planned developments from its last update, said Tim Dawson, the township’s planner.

Dawson said the area around the LeSourdsville/Tylersville road is “an opportunity for redevelopment” of a blighted area with traffic improvements to be made.

Many of the requirements typically seen in planned unit developments are also being incorporated into the code for all zoning classifications.

Other changes include:

Detached garages: Allow up to 1,000 square feet or 50 percent of the home’s square footage – an increase from 480 square feet or 25 percent of the home’s square footage.

Home businesses will be redefined as home office and permitted as an accessory use with more restrictions in order to reduce complaints about noise, parking and visibility in residential districts.

Pole and pylon signs won’t be permitted in favor of ground mounted “freestanding” signs which must have a base of brick or stone and be in a landscaped bed. Window signage is defined and requires a permit.

New standards for use and location of food trucks have been made with no zoning certifications required. They will only be used for temporary special events with no overnight parking or permanent trucks.

Used cars will only be permitted as an accessory use to a new car sales lot. Existing businesses will be grandfathered in.

A final draft of the resolution will be presented to the zoning commission and then trustees with anticipated final adoption slated for the end of April, Kanelopoulos said.

The public can review and comment on the plan at www.westchesteroh.org on the community development page, click on zoning code updates.