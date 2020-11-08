President-elect Biden to address country tonight

Former Vice President Joe Biden will address the county tonight at 8 p.m. after he was declared the winner of the presidential election late Saturday morning.
The president-elect will be joined by his wife, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.
The Associated Press, which this news organization follows on election calls, declared Biden the winner of Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency.
President Donald Trump has not conceded. His campaign filed lawsuits in multiple battleground states following Election Day, alleging that election laws were not followed in some states.