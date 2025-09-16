Portion of U.S. 40 closed for culvert repair in Preble County

U.S. 40 will be closed for 30 days while a culvert is replaced in Preble County.
Construction began Monday on U.S. 40 as part of a multi-route culvert preservation project in Preble and Butler counties. Contractors will be replacing a culvert between U.S. 127 and Monroe Central Road in Preble County.
The route will be closed for 30 days. While the route is closed, drivers will be detoured by U.S. 127 and Ohio 726.
In addition, the project includes replacing a culvert on U.S. 127, south of Eaton in Preble county, as well as lining culverts on U.S. 35 and I-70 in Preble County and Ohio 129 in Butler County.
All work is scheduled to be completed in October.
About the Author