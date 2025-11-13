Portion of Cincinnati now has a 9 p.m. curfew for minors

The ordinance makes it illegal for any person under the age of 18 to be in or around the Short Vine area after 9 p.m. and before 5 a.m., with some exceptions. That changes the city’s current curfew, which does not go into effect until 11 p.m.

Those exceptions include if the minor is accompanied by their parent or guardian over the age of 21. The curfew also won’t apply to emancipated minors.

The rest of the exceptions listed include:

Exercising First Amendment rights protected by the Constitution

Going to or from work without a detour or stop

Attending an official school, religious or recreational activity sponsored by the City of Cincinnati, or another organization

An emergency

Being on the sidewalk abutting the minor’s residence, or the residence of a next-door neighbor with that neighbor’s permission

Running an errand or performing a task ordered by the minor’s parent or guardian.

WCPO spoke to University of Cincinnati Chief of Police Eliot Issac about the curfew on Wednesday.

“We all have to get our arms around this,” Issac said.

Issac said, despite it being in an area with a lot of college students, there are also a lot of kids creating problems.

“It’s not always overt violent crimes, but there is a significant increase in the chaos and disorder,” Issac said.

WCPO reported on the crime that has occurred on Short Vine Street this summer. In April, Kyle Mirick was shot and killed standing outside of a liquor store. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.

On Halloween weekend, chaos erupted on the street after multiple gunshots rang out. No one was hurt.

In August, city officials implemented a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors in parts of Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine and Central Business District neighborhoods.

WCPO spoke to Jackson Ryan, a bartender at Mio’s Pizzeria, about the proposal.

“It happened at the Banks, the Banks put a curfew up, but now that crowd is here,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he was working on Halloween weekend when gunfire rang out.

“I was counting the drawer right here, heard two go off, hit the floor, then heard six, seven more go off,” Ryan said.

He said he doesn’t feel safe closing down the restaurant at night.

“I live two blocks away,” Ryan said. “I live right off campus, I feel like I should be able to walk home, and that’s not just something I have the ability to do when it’s violent all the time.”

Ryan said he’s glad there’s a new curfew and hopes it cuts down the problems they’re seeing.

“We need to set an example,” Ryan said.

What happens if someone is caught violating the curfew?

The plan is to currently handle curfew violations in the Short Vine area the same as they’re being handled in the Downtown special curfew zone.

First, a Cincinnati police officer will engage with the minor and encourage them to go home; if they comply, the interaction ends there. If they don’t comply, CPD can detain the child. If that child has outstanding charges, they will be taken to the juvenile detention center.

If not, it’s up to the officer on how to handle the situation. If a child’s parent or guardian can be reached, the officer can choose to drive the child home and hand them off to that adult. The officer can also request the parent or guardian to come pick up the child.

However, if a parent or guardian can’t be reached, the CPD officer can take the minor to one of two places: Either the Seven Hills Community Center, where staff will take up the job of contacting the child’s parent or guardian, or to the Mecum House run by Lighthouse Youth & Family Services if the child needs to stay into the overnight hours.

Both facilities will provide the juvenile with food, water and a safe place to wait until their parent or guardian can be contacted. Kids will also have access to counseling and other services while they wait.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the assistant city manager said since the curfew started in August, four teens have been taken to the curfew centers.

With that in mind, WCPO caught up with the lead of the curfew center, Sheila Nared, on Thursday.

“That lets us know that it’s working,” Nared said.