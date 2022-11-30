Popular root beer stand in Madison Twp. opens this weekend

“It was like we took two steps forward and one step back,” he said. “We always kept waiting for the other shoe to drop.”

But now the business has passed all of its inspections and Dr. Solomito is eager about the opening.

“We’re ready,” he said. “Can’t wait.”

Brooke Solomito, a 2016 Madison High School graduate, recently earned her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Wright State University and Vitori worked for six years in the Madison Elementary School cafeteria.

Solomito will be in charge of customer service and Vitori will oversee the kitchen.

Dr. Solomito said the women’s skill sets will “complement each other.”

J&E Rootbeer Stand, which has been open for more than 35 years, was a seasonal business, but the new owners plan to be open year around. But they’re not changing the menu. Customers can expect the same tasting footlong hotdogs, French fries and root beer and possibly some new items, they said.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: J&E Rootbeer Stand

WHERE: 6301 Germantown Road, Madison Twp.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, starting Dec. 3