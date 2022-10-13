Police: Woman found inside Hamilton home was stabbed to death

Rachelle Brewsaugh was on the floor when officers arrived at the home around noon on Tuesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Hamilton police.

Neighbors told our partners at WCPO that Brewsaugh and her husband, whom police haven’t named, moved into the house about a week ago. Another neighbor, who has lived on Parrish Avenue for about a year, said he didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary before hearing a man yell, “I think she’s dead! I think she’s dead!”