Police: Woman found inside Hamilton home was stabbed to death

A woman found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue in Hamilton was stabbed to death, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office preliminary investigation.
Rachelle Brewsaugh was on the floor when officers arrived at the home around noon on Tuesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Hamilton police.
Neighbors told our partners at WCPO that Brewsaugh and her husband, whom police haven’t named, moved into the house about a week ago. Another neighbor, who has lived on Parrish Avenue for about a year, said he didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary before hearing a man yell, “I think she’s dead! I think she’s dead!”
Other neighbors said they were shocked to know that someone died on their street.
About five hours after police were dispatched, the Butler County coroner responded to the single-story home just north of the intersection at Bender Road. According to the incident report, no arrests have been made.
A neighbor called 911, and the woman told the dispatcher that a man came running out of his house screaming and said he thought his wife was dead in bed.
“He’s screaming hysterically,” she said.
The man could be heard screaming and crying in the background, “Oh God, oh God, oh God,” at the time of the 911 call.
The caller said she didn’t believe the man knew what happened.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office conducted the autopsy of Brewsaugh on Wednesday afternoon and released the results this afternoon.
