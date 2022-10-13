BreakingNews
Police: Woman found inside Hamilton home was stabbed to death
journal-news logo
X

Police: Woman found inside Hamilton home was stabbed to death

News
By
29 minutes ago
911 caller: Hamilton neighbor ran screaming from home, saying wife may be dead

A woman found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue in Hamilton was stabbed to death, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office preliminary investigation.

Rachelle Brewsaugh was on the floor when officers arrived at the home around noon on Tuesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Hamilton police.

Neighbors told our partners at WCPO that Brewsaugh and her husband, whom police haven’t named, moved into the house about a week ago. Another neighbor, who has lived on Parrish Avenue for about a year, said he didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary before hearing a man yell, “I think she’s dead! I think she’s dead!”

Other neighbors said they were shocked to know that someone died on their street.

About five hours after police were dispatched, the Butler County coroner responded to the single-story home just north of the intersection at Bender Road. According to the incident report, no arrests have been made.

A neighbor called 911, and the woman told the dispatcher that a man came running out of his house screaming and said he thought his wife was dead in bed.

“He’s screaming hysterically,” she said.

The man could be heard screaming and crying in the background, “Oh God, oh God, oh God,” at the time of the 911 call.

The caller said she didn’t believe the man knew what happened.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office conducted the autopsy of Brewsaugh on Wednesday afternoon and released the results this afternoon.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
US Customs agents show $8M in counterfeits seized at CVG airport
2
WATCH TONIGHT: Sara Carruthers, Sam Lawrence to debate in online forum
3
Largest individual gift in Miami University history: Grad pledges $46M...
4
Butler County auditor’s race clouded by indictments
5
Rumpke wins permit to expand landfill in Whitewater Twp.

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top