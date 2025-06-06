Some Hamilton railroad crossings remain blocked following train derailment

Two rail cars on a train passing through the city of Hamilton on Thursday night derailed, leading to several railroad crossings being blocked.
City officials said in a social media post on Friday “both rail cars remained upright. No injuries were reported, no active leaks or spills, and there is no danger to the public.”
Officers were alerted around 11:50 p.m. by CSX regarding the blocked crossings, Lt. Joe Barker said in a news release.
CSX reported one of the derailed cars was carrying steel and the other was a car carrier.
Railroad crossings affected include:
- Hanover Street
- Walnut Street
- S. MLK Jr. Boulevard
- S. 4th Street
- S. 3rd Street
- S. 2nd Street
- S. Front Street
- Millville Avenue
CSX crews worked overnight to clear the tracks.
“There is no estimated time for reopening crossings at this time,” the city said in its Facebook post.
The City said it will alert the public when tracks and crossings have been cleared.
About the Author