Police searching for suspect in Oxford armed robbery

Store security photos were released Monday by Oxford Police of an armed robbery Saturday at Red Ox Drive Thru. SUBMITTED

16 minutes ago

Oxford Police are looking for a suspect who robbed an employee of a Chestnut Street store late Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to Red Ox Drive Thru at about 11:51 p.m. for an armed robbery.

The employee said that a male walked into the drive thru, pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at his fellow employee while demanding money from the cash register. Cash was handed over to the suspect. There were no employees were injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 240 pounds, wearing a black face mask and a black sweatshirt. He also had a black backpack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Contact Detective Mark Ledermeier at 513-524-5257 with any information regarding the robbery.

