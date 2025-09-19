Police pursuit involving stolen vehicle in West Chester Twp. ends with 2 in custody

Police pursuit for stolen vehicle in West Chester Twp. leaves 2 in custody.

Police pursuit for stolen vehicle in West Chester Twp. leaves 2 in custody.
News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A Thursday afternoon police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in West Chester Twp. ended with two people in custody, according to police.

The stolen vehicle pursuit started in the area of Tylersville Road and Kennesaw Drive, and the car later crashed at Lesourdsville West Chester and Tylersville Roads, officials said.

Three area Lakota Schools were briefly put on lockdown during the chase.

One 17-year-old was taken into custody shortly before 4 p.m.; another subject was taken into custody about an hour later, though police did not provide their age.

In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford
2
Hamilton police investigate shooting where man was shot in the chest
3
Area pastors concerned about how some reacted to Kirk’s assassination
4
Corn Stand Jam this weekend in Hamilton: What to expect
5
False alarm: Liberty Twp. NextDoor alert for child finding loaded gun...

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.