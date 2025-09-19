Police pursuit involving stolen vehicle in West Chester Twp. ends with 2 in custody

A Thursday afternoon police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in West Chester Twp. ended with two people in custody, according to police.
The stolen vehicle pursuit started in the area of Tylersville Road and Kennesaw Drive, and the car later crashed at Lesourdsville West Chester and Tylersville Roads, officials said.
Three area Lakota Schools were briefly put on lockdown during the chase.
One 17-year-old was taken into custody shortly before 4 p.m.; another subject was taken into custody about an hour later, though police did not provide their age.
In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford
2
Hamilton police investigate shooting where man was shot in the chest
3
Area pastors concerned about how some reacted to Kirk’s assassination
4
Corn Stand Jam this weekend in Hamilton: What to expect
5
False alarm: Liberty Twp. NextDoor alert for child finding loaded gun...
About the Author