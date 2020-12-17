Podcast: Are the vaccines safe? When can you get them? Experts answer your questions

Are they safe and how do we know? Are they effective? When will you be able to get it?
What Had Happened Was host Amelia Robinson asked a panel of local health and vaccine experts reader questions as part of Dayton Daily News Community Conversations: What You Need to Know About the Vaccines?”
She was joined by Jim Bebbington, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, and vaccine reporter Jordan Laird.
Panelists were:
- Dr. Mamle Anim, chief medical officer for Five Rivers Health Centers.
- Sheryl Harris Wynn, Greene County Public Health accreditation coordinator, planning chief for the pandemic response and vaccination planning team leader.
- Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, director of the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research and the immunization program medical director of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
- Vicky Knisley-Henry, a health educator for Miami County Public Health.
- Dr. Thomas Hirt, PriMED Centerville Family Practice physician.