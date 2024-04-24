Playhouse in the Park to present ‘Lion, Witch and Wardrobe’ at Fitton Center

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park offers a touring production of the C.S. Lewis work that many children, parents and grandparents have enjoyed over the years.

“Bringing that story to life on the Fitton Center stage will be something incredibly special,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The show will be presented on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for Fitton Center members and $9 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 ticketing fee.)

Before the start of the production, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to fittoncenter.org.

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy something together as a family, and with your neighbors, so it’s a shared experience,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “There are no screens, no phones, or projectors involved. It’s always live theater on stage, so it’s something real and tangible, and you’re able to share in that together and have fun.”

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” is a tale about family, war, treachery, bravery and redemption in the fantasy land of Narnia.

In Narnia — a land of talking animals, mythical creatures and eternal winter — the White Witch holds power over all. Any who dares to dissent is turned instantly into stone. But one day, a little girl named Lucy enters this magical land through an enchanted wardrobe, and her fantastical adventure signals the fulfillment of a prophecy and great change to come.

The Fitton Family Fridays series season offers the entire family performances by local children’s theater companies, puppet shows, live ballet, musical theater, and the orchestra as well as interactive events,

“We’ve seen some amazing talent, and these performers work so hard,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “They love coming to the Fitton Center. They feel the warmth and encouragement from the audience, and they think the questions at the Q & A session are fantastic.”

As part of each show, kids have a chance to go behind-the-scenes and interact with the actors, performers and musicians. They’ll learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or a musical. Also, there is a Q & A session after the performance, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the production.

How to go

What: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” presented by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. The production is an Off the Hill Touring Play.

When: Fri., Apr. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $7 for members; $9 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 ticketing fee.) Includes a complimentary reception with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks by Two Women in a Kitchen.

More Info.: fittoncenter.org or 513-863-8873 ext. 110.