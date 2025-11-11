Plans for Mason Mile development move forward

There were more than 700 community surveys collected and 60 workshops and interviews, according to a news release from MADE CDC.

“This Master Plan didn’t just happen,” said Sherry Taylor, president and CEO of MADE Chamber + CDC. “It was built — brick by brick, block by block — through the dedication of residents, business owners, property owners, city leaders, the MADE Chamber + CDC, and visionary partners who never stopped showing up.”

The Mason Mile will have tree-lined walkable streets allowing walking and biking to be safer. It will also be a place for market events, entertainment and celebrations of the community, officials said. It will have stores and boutiques, too.

Also envisioned in the master plan is diverse housing options and civic plaza areas as well as space for trail connections.

City officials also adopted updated zoning recommendations.

MADE CDC, formed in 2018 by the MADE Chamber, will implement development opportunities as they arise.

“Thanks to a strategic grant funding partnership with the City of Mason, the next phase prioritizes execution with MADE CDC as the lead agency. This collaboration ensures momentum is accelerated, working together to bring meaningful change to the heart of the community,” states the MADE CDC news release.