Plans for Mason Mile development move forward

This 2023 photo shows the intersection of Ohio 42 and Mason-Montgomery Road in Mason, which is part of the Mason Mile revitalization project plans. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Journal-News Staff
17 minutes ago
A community-driven collaboration driving the vision for downtown Mason is moving forward.

The Mason Mile master plan was adopted by city council and is a “people-first” vision for a one-mile stretch of U.S. 42. There have been hundreds of meetings to develop the plan for a walkable downtown Mason.

“This Master Plan didn’t just happen,” said Sherry Taylor, president and CEO of MADE Chamber + CDC. “It was built — brick by brick, block by block — through the dedication of residents, business owners, property owners, city leaders, the MADE Chamber + CDC, and visionary partners who never stopped showing up.”

There were more than 700 community surveys collected and 60 workshops and interviews, according to a news release from MADE CDC.

Slide on display from The Mason Mile Master Plan & Policy Guide Draft. WCPO

The Mason Mile will have tree-lined walkable streets allowing walking and biking to be safer. It will also be a place for market events, entertainment and celebrations of the community, officials said. It will have stores and boutiques, too.

Also envisioned in the master plan is diverse housing options and civic plaza areas as well as space for trail connections.

City officials also adopted updated zoning recommendations.

MADE CDC, formed in 2018 by the MADE Chamber, will implement development opportunities as they arise.

“Thanks to a strategic grant funding partnership with the City of Mason, the next phase prioritizes execution with MADE CDC as the lead agency. This collaboration ensures momentum is accelerated, working together to bring meaningful change to the heart of the community,” states the MADE CDC news release.

Journal-News Staff