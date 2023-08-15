PHOTOS: Warren County's top students for 2024

Cruz Allison is a Carlisle High School valedictorian who was active in Varsity Football, Basketball, Track, Tennis, The Theatre Arts, Student Council, and National Honor Society. During his time at Carlisle, Cruz became infamous for his overuse of the word myopic, his infatuation with Ryan Reynolds, and his love for Monty Python and The Holy Grail. He will be attending Harvard and concentrating in Mechanical Engineering. He would like to thank his parents, siblings, Jill French, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Taika Waititi, and King Henry. CONTRIBUTED