Mikey, dressed like Pac-Man, and Olive, dressed like Ms. Pac-Man, greet visitors as city employees, and their pets, from multiple departments dressed up in costume for the annual Middletown City Building Trick-or-Treat and Touch-A-Truck Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Kids walked around the different levels of the city building to collect candy and see vehicles from fire, public works, and police. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF