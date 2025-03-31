PHOTOS: Strong storm causes damage in several area communities

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported an estimated 20 mobile homes received damage. Vinyl siding and roofs were ripped off and mobile homes shifted off their foundation.

The office said a door-to-door welfare check was conducted to see if anyone was in need of medical treatment. No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office. However, several families were displaced from their homes with many accepting aid from the American Red Cross.

“Some of these storms come in fast and furious,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “It’s imperative that our highly trained Emergency Response Services Unit be prepared for whatever destruction or injuries occur from these weather events. We were ready.”

Strong winds caused damage in northern parts of the county, including Grace Baptist Church in Middletown, which had its steeple knocked over by the winds.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Damage was widespread from Cincinnati to north of Dayton. A building’s brick facade in the 100 block of Valley Street in downtown Dayton collapsed during the storm. Montgomery County Dispatch said there were no injuries reported at the building.

[5:35 AM] Due to yesterday evening's severe weather across the area, we will be reviewing damage reports to determine potential need for surveys today. No definitive plans have been made at this time. https://t.co/iViGZ9HnLD — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 31, 2025

The Tri-State saw more than a half-dozen tornado warnings as strong storms moved through the area, according to our news partner WCPO. It appears the storm will bring in cooler temperatures, including seeing a dip to 35 degrees into Tuesday morning.

The brunt of Sunday night’s missed most of New Miami, said the village’s mayor. The major damage in the trailer park was just “a half a mile from New Miami.”

However, a tree did fall on a house trailer in New Miami and strong winds knocked power out in the small Butler County village. New Miami schools were closed Monday due to the power issues.

Several power poles near Trenton were snapped and caused some power issues in the city, and the Warren County Career Center was closed Monday due to a power outage. While adult education daytime classes were canceled, it was a remote learning day for all other students, according to the center’s website.

Authorities did caution residents to drive with caution as remnants of the storm may affect roadways.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The city of Hamilton didn’t get too much storm-related damage, officials said.

Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said there were just a few trees down on the east side of the city. Hamilton only had around 175 electric customers without power at the peak of Sunday’s storm, said Edwin Porter, Hamilton’s Infrastructure executive director.

“The outages were for a variety reasons, but all storm related, including wind, fallen trees, a broken electric pole, and potentially lightning damage,” he said.

The city of Fairfield also had minor damages in the southern Butler County city, said Public Works Director Ben Mann.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Reporter Daniel Susco contributed to this story.