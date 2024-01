The annual Reds Caravan kicked off at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Hamilton. Fans were able to ask questions and get autographs during the event. Broadcasters John Sadak, standing, talks to Vice President of Player Development Shawn Pender, minor leaguers Jay Allen II, Edwin Arroyo and Chase Petty, former player Corky Miller and pitcher Brent Suter. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF