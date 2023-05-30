PHOTOS: Movie starring Sylvester Stallone filming in Oxford

1 / 34
A crowd gathers along Main Street in Oxford to watch crews filming a movie starring Sylvester Stallone Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top