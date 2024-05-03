PHOTOS: Miami Conservancy District board rescinds recent assessments at board meeting in Hamilton
Miami Conservancy District board members Beth Whelley, left, president Mark Rentschler, middle, and Michael van Haaren shake hands with Hamilton city council member Michael Ryan after a meeting to discuss the recent assessment increase Friday, May 3, 2024 in Hamilton. The Miami Conservancy District board adopted a resolution to rescind the revised appraisal record of benefits previously filed in March. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF