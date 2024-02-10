PHOTOS: Madison vs. Brookville girls basketball

Madison head coach Brian McGuire, who announced his retirement after this season, is surrounded by players after his final home game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at Madison High School. Madison defeated Brookville 37-32. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
