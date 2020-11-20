X

PHOTOS: Journey Borealis at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park drive-thru light display

By Nick Graham

Visitors to see the Journey Borealis display at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park will see several art installations created by regional artists and an expansive display of lights with a multimedia presentation that will be accompanied by a musical soundtrack from the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cincinnati Boychoir.

The primary focus is to bring residents and families together for a memorable holiday light experience, said Sean FitzGibbons, executive director of Pyramid Hill.

Journey Borealis will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday to Sunday. Regular admission prices per carload are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $20 per carload Monday through Thursday and $25 per carload on Friday through Sunday.

