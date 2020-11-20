PHOTOS: Journey Borealis at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park drive-thru light display

The primary focus is to bring residents and families together for a memorable holiday light experience, said Sean FitzGibbons, executive director of Pyramid Hill.

Journey Borealis will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday to Sunday. Regular admission prices per carload are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $20 per carload Monday through Thursday and $25 per carload on Friday through Sunday.