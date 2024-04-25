PHOTOS: Crooked Dog Comics open in Middletown

Chris and Jessica Hayth have opened Crooked Dog Comics on Central Avenue in Middletown with thousands of comic books, a kids book section, dungeon room and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
