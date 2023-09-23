PHOTOS: Badin vs. Fenwick Football

1 / 31
Badin's Quinn Brennan carries the ball during their game against Fenwick Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Edgewood's Kumler Field. Badin Rams defeated Fenwick Falcons 28-3. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top