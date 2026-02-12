Person hit by vehicle in West Chester, taken to hospital

A person was taken to the hospital and a road was closed for hours after a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian in West Chester.
According to Brianna Wooten of West Chester Twp., emergency crews were called at 7:55 p.m. on Tylersville Road between Cincinnati Dayton Road and Hunters Ridge Drive.
Crews took the pedestrian to UC Health West Chester Hospital for treatment. Their condition was not clear.
The road was closed in the area of the crash for hours as crews investigated. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
