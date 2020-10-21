Pence says ‘road to victory runs right through Ohio’ during Cincy stop

“And the road to victory runs right through Ohio,” Pence said. He later said, “The choice in this election has never been clearer, and the stakes have never been higher.”

Biden for President spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield issued a statement ahead of Pence’s Cincinnati visit, saying “Ohio working families are bearing the brunt of President Trump and Vice President Pence’s failures.”

“Instead of uniting our country under a clear plan to get the virus under control, this administration has peddled lies and waved a white flag,” she said. "The Buckeye State deserves better. Unlike President Trump, Joe Biden has always put the interests of workers and families first. As President, he won’t just talk about delivering for Ohioans, he’ll actually do it — by working to create millions of good-paying jobs, lowering health care costs, and helping us build back better than before.”

Pence hit every talking point, from health care to the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The biggest applause of the night came from the push for the police and military and said there shouldn’t be a choice about supporting police and minorities.

“We’ve done both, and we’ll keep doing both,” the vice president said.

Pence also talked about his role and Trump’s leadership in navigating the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying by closing the borders to China he “saved untold lives.”

Someone from the crowd yelled, “Hold China accountable,” and Pence responded, “Oh, we’re going to hold China accountable.”

When talking about Republican leadership, he mentioned “the strong leadership” of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, which was met mostly boos. That was the only mention of the governor.