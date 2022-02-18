Part of Main Street will close Monday for gas main repairs

Main Street in Hamilton, between Eaton and Dick avenues will be closed to through traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
This closure will allow crews to safely perform repairs on a natural gas main.
Work will be conducted weather permitting.
“No Parking” signs and detours will be posted, and traffic control will be in place at the time of restriction.
City officials ask motorists to use caution in the work zone and follow the temporary traffic patterns.
This is the second stretch of Main Street this month the city had closed for gas main repairs.
