Paperboard site debris still in Middletown; residents want a solution

“I could have settled anywhere, but I chose Middletown so I could be near my child and grandchildren,” she said.

Gaston returned to her hometown of Middletown after a 36-year-long Air Force career. She is a Middletown Connect community ambassador.

Gaston expressed her “deep concern” over the debris left behind from the Middletown Paperboard site demolition. She said the debris is an “eyesore” and a potential health hazard.

Gaston spoke at the May 6 city council meeting and said she left the meeting feeling “overlooked and unheard.”

“I cannot express strongly enough how disheartening it is to move home after decades of service, serving war zones and protecting freedoms we all enjoy, only to feel that my health and safety, not just for me, but for the community, are being disregarded,” she said.

Gaston called on the city to conduct an environmental assessment on the materials; publicly disclose those results and any identified health risks; provide a plan for removal; and ensure residents are informed during the process.

“The people of Middletown deserve transparency, accountability and action,” she said.

Vice Mayor Steve West asked City Manager Ashley Combs where the city was with the site plan after Gaston’s comments.

Tom Mignery, the city’s remediation contractor with Burgess & Niple, spoke on the status of the site.

He said the site was “properly abated” of all asbestos prior to demolition.

“We are going to be preparing plans and specifications for soil remediation and clean up,” Mignery said.

He referred to the “piles of gravel” as an asset to the city and could be used for sewer or water lines.

The next phase, he said, would be to remediate remaining soil on the site that doesn’t meet standards.

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka asked if an environmental sampling or investigation would be needed, and Mignery said this had been done already.

Mignery said the timeline for debris removal would be “up to the city.”

West said even if the site is clean of asbestos and other contaminants, “just the sheer dust pollution” is a concern.

“I think that’s something we need to look at right away,” he said, adding the photo of the debris made it look like Gaston lived in Colorado.

Councilman Paul Lolli thanked Gaston for bringing the issue to the attention of city council again, saying the city needs a plan in place to care of the site.

“Unfortunately, we can only move as the process allows, and I know that sounds like an excuse, but we do need to get moving on it,” Lolli said.