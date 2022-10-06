Oxford Farmers Market creates new currency: Market bucks

Slocum said the farmers arrive at uptown about an hour and a half before the market starts. However, they have been preparing all week by harvesting produce and getting it ready.

Farmers load their trucks on Friday night and they head out to the market the next morning.

“I am responsible for growing flowers,” said Laura Brubaker, a flower farmer from West Manchester, Ohio, “This is my first time selling flowers in uptown.”

Farmers Market musician Dave Sams plays every weekend at the market. Photo by Xingrui Lu

Musician Dave Sams has been playing country music at the farmers market since 2020.

“I get a stipend from Oxford Farmers Market and am invited to play,” Sams said.

Sams hangs a Chinese Tibetan rope from his microphone pole, for the traditional purpose of driving out evil spirits to welcome good fortune.