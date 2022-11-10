Oxford Empty Bowls organization celebrates 20 years with event this weekend

This year also marks the first since 2019 that Oxford Empty Bowls was able to hold an in-person luncheon fundraiser, as the past two years have been virtual fundraisers constricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowls donated for use at the event are provided by Talawanda High School ceramic students, Miami University’s Institute for Learning in Retirement students, contributing local potters, and bowls donated by “You’re Fired” a local pottery studio.

In September, Miami University’s annual Bowl-a-Thon event also helped to contribute bowls for the event.

In recognition of their work, Oxford Mayor William Snavely proclaimed Nov. 12, 2022, to be “Oxford Empty Bowls Day” during Oxford City Council’s meeting on Nov. 1.

“Whereas too many of our Oxford-area friends and neighbors are in need, with one-third of the children in the Talawanda School District receiving free or reduced-price meals, and TOPSS serving 439 households or 1240 individuals in 2020.” Mayor Snavely said. “... All luncheon guests will keep their bowls as reminders that there are always empty bowls in the world.”

Connie Malone, a co-organizer of the event, took the time to invite locals back to another year of the fundraiser.

“I’ve seen many of you there across many, many years, your cupboards are overflowing with bowls, I know,” Malone said. “You can always use a few more.”

The Oxford event is at the oxford Community Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.