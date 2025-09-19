OVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in the city of Oxford.
The checkpoint will start at 7 p.m. and last no longer than 10 p.m. at the 500 Block of East Chestnut Street.
A second checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday, though the time and location has not been released.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
