OVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in the city of Oxford.

The checkpoint will start at 7 p.m. and last no longer than 10 p.m. at the 500 Block of East Chestnut Street.

A second checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday, though the time and location has not been released.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.

