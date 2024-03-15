BreakingNews
OVI checkpoint tonight in Middletown

Credit: Jim Noelker

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Friday night in Middletown.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6 pm to 10 p.m. on University Boulevard (Ohio 122) and First Avenue. The northbound lanes will be checked.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are

a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

The Butler Co. OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.

