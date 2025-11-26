OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in Ross Twp.

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Ross Twp.

The checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and end at midnight at Ohio 128 in the 3300 block of Hamilton-Cleves Road by Ross High School.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.

