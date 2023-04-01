X

OVI checkpoint planned for tonight in Oxford

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford.

From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the checkpoint will be located on eastbound East Chestnut Street in the 500 block, according to a release from Butler County OVI Task Force.

“The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities,” a release from the task force said.

If you see or suspect an impaired driver, it is recommended to dial 911 or #677.

