Organizers hope Feed the Hungry Toy Giveaway creates ‘next generation of givers’

“It was amazing to see all the smiles on the faces of the kids,” Kavanaugh said. “It was awesome.”

She said families that couldn’t pick up their gifts Sunday can stop by from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Dream Center, 834 Yankee Road.

BB Rents has provided the bikes for three years, Missy McCall said.

McCall said she remembers receiving gifts every Christmas as a child and she hopes those who received toys and bikes this year become “the next generation of givers.”

Thompson founded the Feed the Hungry Project in 1987 and 10 years later opened the Dream Center. She died on Jan 25, 2005. She was 79.

14TH ANNUAL LOUELLA THOMPSON’S FEED THE HUNGRY TOY GIVEAWAY

Volunteers; Middletown High School PRIDE After School Program, community members and Dream Center staff.

Sponsors: BB Rents, Hightower Petroleum, WalMart, Meijer, Coldmill Maintenance, Cleveland Cliffs, Optimist Club, Middletown Division of Police Department, United Missionary Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, Crossroads Church, Solid Rock Church and community members.

Volunteers passed out presents and bikes Sunday during the 14th annual Louella Thompson's Feed the Hungry Project Toy Giveaway. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

About 300 families received more than 1,000 presents, including 170 bikes, Sunday during the 14th annual Louella Thompson's Feed the Hungry Project Toy Giveaway. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

About 170 bikes were raffled off Sunday during the 14th annual Louella Thompson's Feed the Hungry Project Toy Giveaway. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF