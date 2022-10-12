Opposition to Talawanda levy more visible as yard signs appear

Also on the ballot Nov. 8 are Ross Schools and Kings Schools with proposed tax hikes.

Explore Three area school districts ask residents to decide financial futures with levy votes

Cress members point out there two ways of calculating the cost of the proposed school levy and that Talawanda officials are only using one method in their campaign messages to voters.

School officials have said passage of the 5.7-mill tax increase will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $199.50 annually.

But some of those opposing the tax point out the Butler County Auditor’s office also argue online the levy will cost more according to a percentage of the “fair market value” of a home.

Talawanda School Treasurer Shaunna Tafelski agreed, saying, “There is a group of people who are calculating the levy differently but still correctly.”

The other method is also accurate depending on fair market value of a home or property and in that case the annual cost of the school levy “would be about $570 if the property/residence assessed — at 35% of the Fair Market Value — was $100,000 by Butler County auditor.

Voters in Butler County have been encouraged to go to the Auditor’s website to calculate their actual tax increase should the school levy, or any other local tax issue, be approved by voters.

Long-time Talawanda school resident William Kuhlmann said he opposes the school tax hike in part because of the worsening economic times and increasing inflationary costs. He also objects to Ohio’s method of using property taxes from local property owners to fund a large part of local school operations.

“The levy should be rejected because funding public schools through property taxes is unconstitutional. And inflation is at a 40-year high and economists keep saying we’re staring down the barrel of a recession,” said Kuhlmann.