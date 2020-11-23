On your mind: Portman should stand up for democracy, Trump’s lack of character proved costly

The future of America is much more important than your career or the future of the Republican Party.

- Brenda Rechenberg, Hamilton

TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP,

One of your 2016 campaign goals was to “drain the swamp” but so far it has yielded poor results. The swamp is still polluted with a bitter partisanship, an unwillingness to compromise, and individuals more interested in protecting their positions in Washington D.C. than protecting the interests of our great country.

I was willing to give you a chance after your 2016 victory. After hearing you hurl unkind words towards Ted Cruz’s wife and father, the revered John McCain, and offering to pay the legal bills of a man for punching a protestor in the face at one of your rallies ― among other incidents ― I thought that your approach was simply a clever campaign strategy that paid off and you would change once you occupied the hallowed Oval Office.

You actually appeared humble when I watched you sitting down with President Obama. There was hope. It faded rapidly. Your nickname tirades continued on your political opponents as if it was an elementary playground and you were the bully. Instead of forging relationships and showing respect, you chose to belittle people. Maybe it shows how ill-prepared you were to assume the duties of such a lofty position. You should have known that the media, “fake” and otherwise, as well as your political opponents can be relentless.

Congratulations on what you deem as your policy successes. You created the Space Force, made sweeping changes to our tax code, reformed the criminal justice system, took out a prominent ISIS terrorist, and helped bring peace between Israel and the nations of Sudan, Bahrain, and the UAE. With these accomplishments and the support of 72 million people you should have skated into a second term but you lacked one thing: character.

Tone matters just like being humble, sincere, and compassionate matter. Your forthrightness could have been an asset but when laced with careless, incendiary comments, it was downright dangerous to the inclusivity of all races and ethnicities that our democracy is supposed to represent. There were 77 million people, however, who were tired of your insults, bombast, documented half-truths and lies.

I’ve made mistakes as have all Americans; we all live in glass houses. Your biggest mistake? A lack of awareness of the dignity it takes to be a President of the United States. It just wasn’t in your character.

Gregg Cross, XENIA

