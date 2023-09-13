Oktoberfest Zinzinnati begins Thursday: Here’s what to know

Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department better get ready to shake their tail feathers as they prepare to be grand marshals for the World’s Largest Chicken Dance at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati this year.

The country’s largest Oktoberfest returns to Cincinnati Sept. 14-17, with firefighters leading the chicken dance on the main stage at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

“The Cincinnati Fire Department is integral to what makes events like Oktoberfest Zinzinnati happen,” Oktoberfest Zinzinnati said in a release. “Behind the scenes, these hometown heroes ensure the safety of every attendee at events like Oktoberfest every year.”

One of the grand marshals is Capt. Eric Tombragel, who is working his last event after more than 30 years with CFD and seven years as the fire captain for special events.

In addition to the chicken dance, this year’s Oktoberfest will include fan-favorite events like the Running of the Wieners and Stein Hoist Challenge as well as a Bengals pep rally and viewing party on Game Dey Sunday.

The festival has also moved its location back to 5th Street, where it was held for years before moving to 2nd and 3rd streets. Because of that, several streets will be closed through Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 a.m. Those include:

5th Street between Walnut and Columbia Parkway

Columbia Parkway between downtown and 6th Street ramp

Sycamore Street between 6th and 4th Street

Broadway between 4th and 6th Street

Sentinel Street

Lawrence Street

Main Street between 4th and 6th Street during event hours

Broadway will be temporarily converted to a 2-way traffic pattern between 7th and 6th Street. Detours will be in place directing drivers on northbound I-71 and I-471.