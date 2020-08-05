Ohio tax-free weekend starts Friday: What you need to know

Several items are notably absent from the above list. The exemptions do not apply to clothing accessories, including briefcases, handbags, cosmetics, handkerchiefs, watches, sunglasses or jewelry. Protective equipment and sporting equipment are also not included.

Back-to-school shoppers won’t be the only ones to take advantage of the discounts this weekend, though, Boehnke said. Stores will entice shoppers with other deals, not just on school supplies and clothing, but for general items that will convince them to pick up more while in stores in a highly competitive retail environment.

“The tax-free weekend isn’t just for parents and teachers anymore. I think that shoppers are more savvy than ever,” said Meijer spokesman Joe Hirschmugl. “If anyone’s looking to stretch their wallets out and get more for their spending, this tax-free weekend is perfect for it.”

Customers who want to beat the crowds can order online and pick up in store and still get tax-free items if an order is picked up during the tax-free dates.