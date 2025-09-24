Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel tours Butler Tech, praises it as a top career school system

Tressel’s tour of Butler Tech’s main D. Russel Lee campus in Fairfield Twp. saw him question local high school students in a variety of career education programs as he toured classrooms and learning labs for the first time at the Fairfield Twp. campus.

Timing is crucial, Tressel told a gathering of school and business leaders prior to his tour, for Ohio to prepare its youth for booming industry and technology jobs as more companies locate in the state.

“We can’t not take advantage of this moment in time. And so, we’ve got to make sure that process takes the time to get as many people here to meet your students and to meet the business and industry leaders who are saying ‘Hey look, we’re investing, we’re bringing in machinery,’” said Tressel.

“We have to remind ourselves we need those students, those students need us and the state needs us all (and) we need all forms of education.”

“We have to keep on top of what’s the innovation, what we need to do to help our young people. And all the while we must, just like you’re doing, keep teaching those other skills—like working together, being curious, and communicating. Those will never go away.”

And Tressel added: “We must also continue to recruit more business and industry to partner like the real stars are doing in every place we go, to bring in machinery and ensure students have what they need. Because honestly, the state doesn’t have enough funds to do everything we need to do, nor does the federal government. So, we’re going to need everyone to pitch in. We’ve got to be smart about how we use the people’s money.”

Late last week, Tressel, who was appointed to fill the vacated Lt. Governor’s office by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in February, announced he would not seek the governor’s office in 2026.

Butler Tech, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has been hailed nationally and statewide as one the most innovative and fastest-growing among Ohio’s 88 county-based career school districts serving both high school and adult students.

The public school system serves 11 local school districts and averages about 18,000 high school and adult students daily attending its five campuses throughout the county.

Marni Durham, executive director of workforce services for Butler Tech, lobbied Tressel to visit the career school system.

“We were dedicated to sharing our story with the Lieutenant Governor, in which private and public partners continue to influence the wealth and health of our communities,” said Durham.

“The visit was student led, highlighting the passion, purpose, and impact that happens every day in our classrooms and labs as we prepare young people for jobs that don’t yet exist.”

Tressel also met with the school’s Business Advisory Council (BAC), which includes Miami University, which is Butler County’s largest employer.

William Sprankles, superintendent of Butler Tech, said the gathering “showcases the strength of our public-private partnerships and the incredible talent pipeline we are building together.”

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate how Butler Tech connects students with high-demand careers while helping Ohio’s industries grow,” said Sprankles.