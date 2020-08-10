Ohio firm wins defense contract in Operation Warp Speed

An Ohio firm has won a nearly $15 million U.S. Army contract supporting Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s effort to produce a vaccine against COVID-19.
And a Dayton-area firm has won an $8.8 million U.S. Navy contract modification to produce aviation communication equipment.
Cardinal Health Inc., in Dublin, was awarded a $14,826,870 firm-fixed-price contract to provide safety needles/syringes in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response and Operation Warp Speed, the Department of Defense said.
Cardinal was chosen from 16 bids received, the Pentagon said, and work will be performed in Dublin, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 3, 2021.
Operation Warp Speed is funding eight different possible vaccines, said Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of Operation Warp Speed.
The contract came from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Also, in Butler County’s West Chester Twp., Pole/Zero Acquisition Inc., was awarded an $8,858,994 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Navy contract.
This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to provide for the production and delivery of up to 12 additional Ultra High Frequency antenna interface inits and other equipment in support of the P-8A aircraft, the DoD said.
Work will be performed in West Chester, and is expected to be completed in March 2023.
This contract came from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J.