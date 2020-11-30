Ohio Democratic chair stepping down

When asked about his proudest accomplishments, Pepper, of Cincinnati, pointed to winning three of four Ohio Supreme Court races as well as a majority of appellate court seats across Ohio and building a strong bench of local elected officials. He also led the party when Democrat Sherrod Brown won re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Explore Lawmakers want to impeach DeWine over pandemic orders

But under Pepper’s direction, the party lost high profile contests, including all the statewide executive posts in 2018, a U.S. senate race in 2016 and two presidential races in 2016 and 2020.