Ohio-born: New Acura TLX production launches in Marysville

“Acura gives its best-selling TLX sedan a full redesign for 2021,” Car and Driver magazine said recently. “The latest generation was nicknamed the ’seven-second knockout’ during development, because the the company intends it to be significantly more exciting than the version it replaces.”

“We are incredibly proud to deliver Precision Crafted Performance for our Acura clients with a TLX that sets a new bar for performance and premium quality in an Acura sedan,” Marysville Auto Plant General Manager Bill Easdale said in Honda’s announcement.

Honda employee Holly McMillen inspects the front end of an all-new Acura TLX built at the Marysville Auto Plant for paint quality. Contributed

Workers at Honda’s Anna plant located an hour’s drive north of Dayton will build both powertrains for the new TLX.

Those includes a 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC Turbo powering the standard TLX and a 3.0-liter Turbo for the TLX Type S expected to arrive next spring.

“On behalf of everyone who designed and developed this amazing 2021 Acura TLX, seeing the first vehicle roll off the assembly line is a dream come true,” said Marc Ernst, TLX global development leader.

The new model is poised to compete against such rivals as the BMW 3-series and the Audi A4, Car and Driver said.