Ohio AG rips Springfield immigration, eyes lawsuit; local leaders talk solutions

Government leaders from the city of Springfield and Clark County have asked for federal and state assistance in recent months — meeting with Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, as well as federal immigration officials — to try to help Haitian residents, and to limit the burden on city, county and nonprofit resources.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said Monday that he has had no conversations with Yost, but the city appreciates any help it can get to fund common needs like translation and interpretation services.

“Our concern is the surge that we’ve experienced over the last three to four years and we’re trying to do the best we can with the infrastructure we have to serve the influx of folks that have come into our community, to serve the community including the influx,” Rue said.

Rue said claims of widespread squatting in houses, and geese or ducks from parks being killed and eaten are unsubstantiated. Springfield police said earlier Monday they had not received similar reports.

Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said Monday that several people who live in Clark County and Springfield and love the community are quietly working to better the community and address challenges related to housing, food insecurity and more — things that affect community members from all walks of life.

“After the election results come in and all the pundits are done using Springfield, Ohio as a talking point, we are the ones who will continue to live with the long-term challenges of this population surge,” Flax Wilt said.

Springfield has seen an estimated increase of 10,000-15,000 Haitian immigrants to the area in the last five or so years. The vast majority of immigrants are here legally, coming to the country through a parole program and many staying on Temporary Protected Status, a legal status.

Yost said that Springfield and other communities have been “inundated and overwhelmed” by increasing migrant populations, citing strain on schools and health care systems. Yost also cited strain on Springfield’s economy, which recent reporting has revealed is a mixed issue, as many businesses have reported increased sales due to Haitian customers.

“How many people can they be expected to take? What are the limits to the federal government’s power?” Yost wrote. “Could the federal government simply funnel into Ohio all the millions of migrants flooding in under the current administration’s watch?

Yost said the issue is not migrants in general, but the large increase “without any communication or assistance from the federal government.”

Both the city and county are making progress on three key priorities to address the increased population, Flax Wilt said. These are: launching a new driver’s training program, stabilizing infrastructure and funding locally, and helping newcomers assimilate to the community.

Flax Wilt said federal funds would help the community, but in the meantime, stabilizing the city and county tax base and spending taxes wisely is important.

“None of us were really prepared for this and so we are overwhelmed, but if we can take a step back and approach it with rational, practical solutions instead of fear and emotion, that’s the only way that we’re going to get through this as a community,” Flax Wilt said.