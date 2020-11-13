Ohio AG files lawsuit to stop collection of $150M in fees connected to bill in bribery scandal

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit to prevent $150 million in fees from being collected from Ohioans in connection to an energy bailout law at the center of a bribery investigation.
Under House Bill 6, payments were scheduled to be collected starting Jan. 1 and would go to Energy Harbor.
“The people of Ohio are about to be shaken down for money they should not have to pay based on how HB6 was enacted,” Yost said. “There is no process in place to return the money to residents once it leaves their accounts – so why take it?”
Ohio Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of getting $60 million in exchange for pushing through the bailout bill.
Yost also filed a suit in September that would prevent Energy Harbor from receiving the funds. However, the money could still be collected from Ohioans.
The lawsuit filed today in Franklin County Common Pleas Court would immediately stop fees from the bill from being collected, according to Yost.
“With every passing minute this mess gets worse,” he said. “We need to stop this process altogether.”
Since the federal charges were announced, multiple state officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, have called for the law to be repealed and replaced.
“That process I believe has forever tainted the bill and now the law itself,” DeWine previously said.