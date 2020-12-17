X

Officials look to boost economic impact of Wright-Patt and other military assets

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Take a look at some of the technological advances Wright-Patt Air Force Base is making to sustain its reputation as the "intellectual capital of the modern Air Force.?

By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

State and local officials today are discussing ways to further harness the economic power of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the region’s other military installations and federal jobs.

The online town hall meeting hosted by JobsOhio began at 1:30 p.m. and features a variety of state and local development officials and elected leaders from the Dayton region and southwest Ohio.

The 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base loaded more than half-a-million prepackaged meals onto a C-17 bound for Haiti on Friday, June 14. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Wright-Patt, the state’s largest single site employer, accounts for nearly 90 percent of direct federal defense related employment in the area, according to prepared remarks by J.P. Nauseef, president and chief executive officer of JobsOhio, the state’s privatized economic development arm.

The region’s federal military operations also include the Ohio Air National Guard base in Springfield and other national guard and reserve units. Together they employ more than 33,000 people and have a payroll of $2.6 billion, Nauseff said.

Two Ohio Air National Guard F-16's perform a fly-over of the Springfield Regional Medical Center as a salute to Ohio health care workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Two Ohio Air National Guard F-16's perform a fly-over of the Springfield Regional Medical Center as a salute to Ohio health care workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

The region’s federal assets also include the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Cincinnati offices of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Nauseef said it is important for the region to maintain the federal installations to make sure they remain successful.

Officials have been successful in winning new missions for Wright-Patt over the years, although a recent effort to get the new U.S. Space Command headquarters was unsuccessful.

The Dayton Development Coalition and REDI Cincinnati are JobsOhio’s regional representatives in the 17-county western and southwest Ohio region.

This story is developing and will be updated.

