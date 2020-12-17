Officials look to boost economic impact of Wright-Patt and other military assets

State and local officials today are discussing ways to further harness the economic power of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the region’s other military installations and federal jobs.
The online town hall meeting hosted by JobsOhio began at 1:30 p.m. and features a variety of state and local development officials and elected leaders from the Dayton region and southwest Ohio.
Wright-Patt, the state’s largest single site employer, accounts for nearly 90 percent of direct federal defense related employment in the area, according to prepared remarks by J.P. Nauseef, president and chief executive officer of JobsOhio, the state’s privatized economic development arm.
The region’s federal military operations also include the Ohio Air National Guard base in Springfield and other national guard and reserve units. Together they employ more than 33,000 people and have a payroll of $2.6 billion, Nauseff said.
Credit: Bill Lackey
The region’s federal assets also include the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Cincinnati offices of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Nauseef said it is important for the region to maintain the federal installations to make sure they remain successful.
Officials have been successful in winning new missions for Wright-Patt over the years, although a recent effort to get the new U.S. Space Command headquarters was unsuccessful.
The Dayton Development Coalition and REDI Cincinnati are JobsOhio’s regional representatives in the 17-county western and southwest Ohio region.
This story is developing and will be updated.