Officials look to boost economic impact of Wright-Patt and other military assets

The region’s federal military operations also include the Ohio Air National Guard base in Springfield and other national guard and reserve units. Together they employ more than 33,000 people and have a payroll of $2.6 billion, Nauseff said.

Two Ohio Air National Guard F-16's perform a fly-over of the Springfield Regional Medical Center as a salute to Ohio health care workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The region’s federal assets also include the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Cincinnati offices of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Nauseef said it is important for the region to maintain the federal installations to make sure they remain successful.

Officials have been successful in winning new missions for Wright-Patt over the years, although a recent effort to get the new U.S. Space Command headquarters was unsuccessful.

The Dayton Development Coalition and REDI Cincinnati are JobsOhio’s regional representatives in the 17-county western and southwest Ohio region.

