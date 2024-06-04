Not-to-miss Butler County festivals and events planned for June

Charm at the Farm offers a one-of-a-kind, upscale, outdoor shopping experience. Market dates for 2024 are June 7-9, Aug. 16-18, and Oct. 18-20. “At Charm, we strive to promote and support small businesses and give back to our community,” said Amy Doyle, co-owner and founder of Charm at the Farm. In addition to several new and enhanced elements to Charm at the Farm this year, The Centurion Project has been named as the beneficiary. With markets in June, August and October, $1 of every 2024 Charm at the Farm ticket will directly benefit The Centurion Project, which partners with local churches to provide mental health support for active-duty military and veterans grappling with trauma. Charm at the Farm tickets range from $10-20. For more information, event details, and to purchase tickets, go to charmatthefarm.com.

Municipal Brew Works in Hamilton will host its 8th anniversary weekend celebration from Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9. The event will feature live music, food trucks, and specialty beers all weekend long. For more details, and a live music schedule, visit https://www.municipal.beer/

The Shandon Congregational Church will present the 97th Annual Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in Shandon. The event is free and open to the public. The strawberry festival will feature local vendors and artisans, while highlighting Shandon’s history. Items will be available for purchase. Plus, community members won’t want to miss the antique car show at Salty Dog Museum or the chance to catch a ride in an antique fire engine. For more details, go to https://www.shandonchurch.com/events.

Christ the King Lutheran Church will host its annual Monarch Fest on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to attend, and guests will receive up to two native plants, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of plants are available. Since 2019, Christ the King Lutheran Church in West Chester has hosted Monarch Fest and has given away over 2,400 native pollinator plants to the community. The idea behind Monarch Fest is learning how you can create a pollinator-friendly habitat in your own yard. In addition to the plant giveaway, and live music, Monarch Fest will feature kid’s activities, a pollinator plant sale, a community art project, a self-guided garden tour, exhibitors, food, and a festival shop. Note: cash and Venmo will be accepted. For more about Monarch Fest, go to www.ctkluth.org/why-monarch-fest.html.

Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival will be held on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, at The Oscar Station at Jungle Jim’s International Market, starting at 6:30 p.m., each day (with an early-admission ticket.) The event begins at 7:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. This annual event will highlight more than 400 beers from over 100 different breweries. Presented by Jungle Jim’s award-winning Beer Department, the weekend is dedicated to everything about craft beer, including its creation, the breweries, the people behind them, and their fans. Attendees will get to spend time with like-minded beer enthusiasts as they sample and sip an array of beers. Attendees can use a tasting guide to take note of all their favorites. Plus, there will be food trucks, live music, and more. General admission tickets start at $25 (plus an applicable online ticketing fee.) For more info., or to purchase tickets, go to https://junglejims.com/international-craft-beer-festival-2/.

Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club will present the 63rd Annual Flying Circus Airshow on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, from noon to 3:30 p.m., daily. Admission is $5. Free admission for children under the age of 7. “Like in previous years, there will be radio-controlled airplanes of all shapes, sizes, and speeds,” said Mark Feist, a member of the airshow committee for the Flying Circus and an airshow announcer. One of the highly anticipated events of the year, Flying Circus Airshow, is set to take place at the Butler County Regional Airport on Father’s Day weekend. The event will feature over 200 model aircraft of all kinds. There will be planes with glow engines, gasoline powered planes, electric powered planes of all different shapes and sizes. Miniature jet turbines power the jets. The show has become a family-friendly tradition. Aircrafts will be flown throughout the day, beginning at noon with the “National Anthem” and “Parade Fly.” For more information, and a complete schedule of events, go to www.RCFlyingCircus.com and www.gcrcc.net.