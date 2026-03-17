Nostalgia, excitement building ahead of Fort Liberty Playland 2.0 opening

Saturday, he is looking forward to taking his 5-year-old granddaughter to the grand opening of Fort Liberty 2.0 – a place he took her to play when she was two.

“She probably doesn’t remember it, but she’ll remember 2.0. She’s the perfect age,” said Titus, who is looking forward to reuniting with the original committee that planned the playland and the volunteers who helped in the weeklong community build in September, 1999.

Titus still hasn’t seen the full playland – fencing won’t be removed until Saturday – but he likes what he sees.

“I think it looks pretty good. They looked at their old records and have come up with a very similar design and theme as the original one. That made me very happy,” Titus said.

Former trustee Christine Matacic, who was on the committee for the original playland, is pleased the township listened to the community.

“For the township to … keep something that iconic … just warms my heart to no end. I can still remember dedicating the original and the kids and the look on their faces,’’ Matacic said.

“It was unbelievable. I’m hoping when they do this (dedication), I can see the same look on their (children) faces.”

Jenn Riegert plans to bring her 16-year-old daughter to the playland’s reopening. Riegert’s late father, Paul Seal, was part of the original community build undertaken while Riegert was in college. At the time he was in construction.

“When (my children) were younger, we went and enjoyed the playground – they loved it. My dad was really proud of it,” said Riegert, a 1996 Lakota High School graduate.

“I liked that it was different from other playgrounds. It was an elaborate structure but yet simple. It allowed my kids to use their imagination. They could hide and run and play. They never wanted to leave.”

Nostalgia – and curiosity – led Riegert to follow the progress of the new playland.

“I felt an emotional connection. It has a lot of heart. It lets kids be kids in a space that’s safe, accessible, but also contains some of the history and culture of the community,’’ Riegert said.

“I’m very excited about it. I followed along with the planning. I think it keeps the spirit of the original playland – it lets you fall back in time.”

Riegert has already picked up his donor picket from the original playland fencing. They weren’t able to be worked into the new playland because of their condition. Those wanting their planks can call 513-759-7585 to schedule a pickup time through April 10.

“I’ll find a place – I haven’t decided where yet – to put it where everybody can see it,’’ Titus said.

Like the original playground, Fort Liberty Playland 2.0 keeps the fort theme and features. Together with Leathers & Associates – the designers of the original playground – the township’s park committee and staff worked on the plan for 2.0.

Unlike the original wood playland, the new one is made of a composite material with an expected lifespan of 30-plus years. It’s being constructed in a slightly larger space of about 10,500 square feet surrounded by a poured in place rubber surface.

“I think it looks great. What we learned from this is simple. We’re not going to money into a park again without talking to our residents. You only make that mistake one time,’’ said Trustee Farrell said of the original plan to replace Fort Liberty Playland with a more traditional playground.

New features include a climbing net, spinning monkey bars, bouncy balance, musical instrument play stations, cradle climber and a track ride.

“Our system worked. Residents stepped up and told us what they wanted. The passion from our residents for this park was great to see. It wouldn’t have been what they wanted if they hadn’t stepped up.”

Farrell said he’s looking forward to taking his 9-month-old grandson to the park.

HOW TO GO

What: Grand opening and community celebration of Fort Liberty Playland 2.0

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: 6845 Van Gorden Road, Liberty Twp.