Non-hazardous chemical spill closes West Chester road

West Chester Twp. crews are cleaning up a portion of Union Centre Boulevard after a truck was traveling and leaking hydraulic fluid on the road between West Chester and Beckett roads. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
West Chester Twp. crews are cleaning up a portion of Union Centre Boulevard after a truck was traveling and leaking hydraulic fluid on the road between West Chester and Beckett roads. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By , Staff Writer
53 minutes ago

West Chester Twp. is detouring traffic around a portion of Union Centre Boulevard this morning after a truck leaked a non-hazardous liquid that is causing slick roads.

A truck was traveling and leaking hydraulic fluid on Union Centre Boulevard between West Chester and Beckett roads, causing slick spots according to township spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

Police are redirecting traffic while the trucking company cleans up the spill.

“There is always a lot of traffic on Union Centre Boulevard, but traffic is being moved through the detour as smoothly as possible,” Wilson said. “Access is available to all businesses in the area.”

